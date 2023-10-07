Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New England Patriots have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Patriots' Super Bowl odds (+12500) place them just 23rd in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 22nd.
- The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.
- The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has one win against the spread this season.
- One Patriots game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- New England has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Patriots are totaling 320.3 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 10th on the other side of the ball with 297 yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots rank third-worst in scoring offense (13.8 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 21st with 24.3 points allowed per contest.
Patriots Impact Players
- In four games, Mac Jones has passed for 898 yards (224.5 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 63.7%.
- In addition, Jones has run for 60 yards and zero scores.
- On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 164 yards (41.0 per game).
- Also, Stevenson has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero TDs.
- In four games, Hunter Henry has 17 catches for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two scores.
- Kendrick Bourne has 16 receptions for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Matthew Judon has collected 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|L 38-3
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
