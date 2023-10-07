Duquesne, Wagner, Week 6 NEC Football Power Rankings
With Week 6 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top NEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Duquesne
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd
- Last Game: W 31-28 vs LIU Post
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duquesne jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Wagner
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
- Last Game: L 52-3 vs Rutgers
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wagner jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Merrimack
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Sacred Heart
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Merrimack jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. LIU Post
- Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th
- Last Game: L 31-28 vs Duquesne
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find LIU Post jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
5. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Merrimack
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacred Heart jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ LIU Post
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
6. Stonehill
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: L 15-10 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stonehill jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Merrimack
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th
- Last Game: W 15-10 vs Stonehill
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Saint Francis (PA) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
8. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: L 42-20 vs Brown
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cent. Conn. St. jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.