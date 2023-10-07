North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Week 6 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the MEAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: W 49-48 vs Campbell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina Central jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Elon
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
2. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: L 28-26 vs NC A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Norfolk State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Howard
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: W 35-10 vs Robert Morris
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Howard jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-5
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Citadel
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morgan State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 48-10 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.