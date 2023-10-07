The Maine Black Bears should win their game versus the Richmond Spiders at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Maine vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-7.7) 46.5 Maine 27, Richmond 19

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Black Bears have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are winless against the spread this year.

All two of the Spiders' games have gone over the point total this season.

Black Bears vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 19.2 23.6 20.7 18.0 17.0 32.0 Maine 19.0 29.6 36.5 31.0 7.3 28.7

