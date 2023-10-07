Who is the team to beat at the top of the CAA entering Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Elon

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

3-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 14-6 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Elon jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

2. Campbell

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

2-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 49-48 vs North Carolina Central

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Campbell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

3. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 10-0

3-2 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 31-10 vs Villanova

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Albany (NY) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

4. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 14-6 vs Elon

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find William & Mary jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 31-10 vs Albany (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Villanova jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ NC A&T

@ NC A&T Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

6. Monmouth

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 49-7 vs Lehigh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Monmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 28-26 vs Norfolk State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC A&T jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

8. Delaware

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 29-25 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Hampton

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-1 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 31-14 vs Richmond

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hampton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

10. New Hampshire

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 54-51 vs Towson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Hampshire jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

11. Rhode Island

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 49-26 vs Bryant

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rhode Island jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Towson

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-3 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 54-51 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Towson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 56-28 vs Stony Brook

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maine jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

14. Richmond

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-3 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: L 31-14 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Richmond jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-5 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 56-28 vs Maine

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stony Brook jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.