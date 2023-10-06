Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
York County, Maine has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Marshwood High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fryeburg Academy at York High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: York, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton Academy at South Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Telstar Regional High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
