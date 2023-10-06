High school football competition in Sagadahoc County, Maine is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Mt. Ararat High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mountain Valley High School at Morse High School