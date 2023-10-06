Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Sagadahoc County, Maine is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mt. Ararat High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mountain Valley High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.