Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Oxford County, Maine this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Fryeburg Academy at York High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: York, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Telstar Regional High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mountain Valley High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.