Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Knox County, Maine this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Oceanside-East High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.