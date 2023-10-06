If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Cumberland County, Maine this week, we've got what you need below.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Marshwood High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Oceanside-East High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Ararat High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornton Academy at South Portland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

South Portland, ME

South Portland, ME Conference: AA South

AA South How to Stream: Watch Here

Scarborough High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Windham, ME

Windham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Biddeford High School at Gorham High School