The New England Patriots at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Patriots much lower (23rd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (17th).

Bookmakers have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 10th-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

New England Betting Insights

New England hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Patriots' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Offensively, the Patriots rank 17th in the NFL with 320.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in total defense (297 yards allowed per contest).

While the Patriots' defense ranks 21st with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (13.8 points per game).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has five TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 63.7% for 898 yards (224.5 per game).

Also, Jones has rushed for 60 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one TD.

Also, Stevenson has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero TDs.

Hunter Henry has 17 receptions for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Matthew Judon has helped lead the charge with 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +20000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

