As of October 4 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Patriots are 23rd in the league. They are way higher than that, 17th, according to computer rankings.

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Patriots have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New England Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this season.

One Patriots game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Patriots are compiling 320.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, surrendering 297 yards per contest.

While the Patriots' defense ranks 21st with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (13.8 points per game).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has five touchdown passes and four picks in four games, completing 63.7% for 898 yards (224.5 per game).

On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and accumulated 60 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Stevenson also has 12 catches for 87 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Hunter Henry has scored two times, catching 17 balls for 176 yards (44.0 per game).

In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.

Matthew Judon has compiled 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +20000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

