Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 8 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests. For four consecutive games, Boston and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 7.6 runs.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 45.2%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 159 games with a total.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 38-42 29-30 48-53 53-65 24-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.