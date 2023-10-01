Patriots vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
According to oddsmakers, the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the New England Patriots (1-2). The matchup's total has been listed at 43 points.
Before the Cowboys meet the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Patriots' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Cowboys.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|43
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-6.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
- Click here for Vikings vs Panthers
- Click here for Falcons vs Jaguars
- Click here for Commanders vs Eagles
- Click here for Bengals vs Titans
- Click here for Broncos vs Bears
New England vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Patriots vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- New England has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.
- Dallas is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Dallas has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.