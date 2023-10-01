The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Patriots can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 6.5 43.5 -275 +225

Patriots vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 43.5 points.

New England has a 42.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Patriots have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has had an average of 42.2 points in their games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cowboys have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 28.7 7 12.7 3 42.2 1 3 Patriots 17.3 26 19.7 9 42.0 1 3

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 45.3 35.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 24.0 19.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 38.5 44.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.0 26.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

