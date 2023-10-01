Patriots vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Patriots can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|6.5
|43.5
|-275
|+225
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Patriots vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- The Patriots have played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 43.5 points.
- New England has a 42.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Patriots have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas has had an average of 42.2 points in their games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cowboys have put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|28.7
|7
|12.7
|3
|42.2
|1
|3
|Patriots
|17.3
|26
|19.7
|9
|42.0
|1
|3
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|45.3
|35.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|24.0
|19.0
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|38.5
|44.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|24.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.