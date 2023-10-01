The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will play the New England Patriots (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the Patriots, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have had the lead one time and have been losing two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Cowboys have been winning after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Patriots have won the second quarter in two games, and they've lost the second quarter in one game.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost one time, and tied one time.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of three games this season, the Patriots have led after the first half two times and have been behind after the first half one time.

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have been winning one time (1-0 in those games), have been losing one time (0-1), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have lost the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the second half.

