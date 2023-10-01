Sunday's NCAA Men's Soccer slate includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Holy Cross playing Lafayette.

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Houston Christian vs Liberty

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Lafayette vs Holy Cross

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Utah Tech vs UTRGV

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Southern Indiana vs Lindenwood

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Drake vs Belmont

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch SIUE vs Eastern Illinois

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch American vs Bucknell

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch California vs UCLA

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream

Watch Air Force vs Seattle U

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Marshall vs Georgia Southern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Grand Canyon vs California Baptist

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

