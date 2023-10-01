The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .277 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

In 69.7% of his 145 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 145), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 68 of 145 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 71 .293 AVG .260 .347 OBP .346 .469 SLG .445 27 XBH 27 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 49/20 K/BB 59/31 1 SB 3

