Bobby Dalbec -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Dalbec? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

  • Dalbec is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • This season, Dalbec has totaled at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 13
.154 AVG .250
.214 OBP .314
.154 SLG .406
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 30th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.