Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adam Duvall (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .247 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this season (40.0%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (41.1%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.278
|AVG
|.219
|.337
|OBP
|.272
|.596
|SLG
|.473
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|54/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 30th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.