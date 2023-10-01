On Sunday, Adam Duvall (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .247 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36 games this season (40.0%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (41.1%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 46
.278 AVG .219
.337 OBP .272
.596 SLG .473
25 XBH 22
11 HR 10
33 RBI 25
56/12 K/BB 54/10
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish (12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 30th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
