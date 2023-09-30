Reese McGuire vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 23 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-3.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .271.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- McGuire has had an RBI in 13 games this season (19.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year (16.7%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.323
|AVG
|.216
|.351
|OBP
|.278
|.430
|SLG
|.295
|9
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|23/3
|K/BB
|30/8
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
