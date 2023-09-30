Saturday, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 23 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-3.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .271.

In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

McGuire has had an RBI in 13 games this season (19.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored in 11 games this year (16.7%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .323 AVG .216 .351 OBP .278 .430 SLG .295 9 XBH 5 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 23/3 K/BB 30/8 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings