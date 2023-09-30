How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Kyle Gibson starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 182 home runs.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.345 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Crawford will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Zach Eflin
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|9/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|John Means
|9/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Kyle Gibson
|10/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
