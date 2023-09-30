Kyle Gibson starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 182 home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.345 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Crawford will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

