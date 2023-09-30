On Saturday, Rafael Devers (hitting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 94 of 151 games this year (62.3%), with multiple hits on 47 occasions (31.1%).

He has homered in 19.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.1% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.6%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .276 AVG .261 .355 OBP .342 .472 SLG .528 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 52 51/30 K/BB 74/31 1 SB 3

