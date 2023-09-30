The Maine Black Bears (0-4) hit the road for a CAA clash against the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

Maine has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking seventh-worst with 9.8 points per game. The defense ranks 81st in the FCS (30.0 points allowed per game). Stony Brook's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 13.3 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 85th with 30.8 points ceded per contest.

Maine vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Maine Stony Brook 252.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (88th) 397.8 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.3 (115th) 107.8 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.8 (97th) 144.8 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.3 (86th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has compiled 579 yards (144.8 ypg) on 69-of-124 passing with zero touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 273 yards (68.3 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 11 passes for 83 yards.

This season, John Gay has carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson has hauled in 14 receptions for 110 yards (27.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Montigo Moss has hauled in eight receptions totaling 96 yards so far this campaign.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case leads Stony Brook with 677 yards on 63-of-125 passing with three touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico is his team's leading rusher with 21 carries for 165 yards, or 41.3 per game.

Johnny Martin III has run for 116 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson has registered 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 261 (65.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has one touchdown.

Jayce Freeman has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 110 yards (27.5 yards per game) this year.

Jayden Cook has racked up 93 reciving yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

