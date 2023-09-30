Maine vs. Stony Brook Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Maine Black Bears play the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Black Bears will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Maine vs. Stony Brook Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Maine (-5.9)
|45.2
|Maine 26, Stony Brook 20
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears have won once against the spread this season.
- The Black Bears have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)
- The Seawolves have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- One of the Seawolves' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Black Bears vs. Seawolves 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Maine
|9.8
|30
|17
|34
|7.3
|28.7
|Stony Brook
|13.3
|30.8
|16
|28.5
|10.5
|33
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.