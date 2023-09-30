Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves versus the Maine Black Bears is a game to catch for fans of Maine college football on a Week 5 slate that has a lot of exciting contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
Stony Brook Seawolves at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
