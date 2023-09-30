The Ole Miss Rebels are expected to win their game against the LSU Tigers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+2.5) Under (67.5) Ole Miss 32, LSU 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this year.

LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Every Tigers game has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 12.2 higher than the average total in LSU games this season.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Ole Miss is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or greater this year.

The Rebels have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Ole Miss this season is 7.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 42.8 25 53 20.5 41 14 Ole Miss 42 18.5 60.5 15 23.5 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.