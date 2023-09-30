Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Justin Turner (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 100 of 144 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.
- In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 43.8% of his games this season, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|70
|.293
|AVG
|.257
|.347
|OBP
|.342
|.469
|SLG
|.444
|27
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|49/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.310), and 37th in K/9 (7.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.