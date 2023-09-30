The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Iowa is putting up 21.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 105th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 27th, giving up 17 points per game. In terms of total yards, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS (377 total yards per game) and 76th on defense (371.8 total yards allowed per game).

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Iowa Michigan State 245.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377 (89th) 313.8 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (72nd) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111 (112th) 127 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266 (44th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has recorded 459 yards (114.8 ypg) on 43-of-85 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 173 yards on the ground.

Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's leads his squad with 131 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Erick All has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 29 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Seth Anderson has a total of 68 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Nathan Carter has rushed 73 times for 369 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 31 yards (on 10 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaron Glover has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 203 (50.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.

Christian Fitzpatrick has recorded 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Tre Mosley's 23 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.

