On Saturday, Connor Wong (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in 63 of 115 games this season (54.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this season (22.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44 games this year (38.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .270 AVG .209 .327 OBP .258 .427 SLG .363 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 62/12 K/BB 70/10 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings