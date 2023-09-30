Bobby Dalbec -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Dalbec has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Dalbec has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 13 .154 AVG .250 .214 OBP .314 .154 SLG .406 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

