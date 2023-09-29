There is high school football competition in York County, Maine this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Kennebunk High School at Biddeford High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Biddeford, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wells High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: Wells, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Portland High School at Noble High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
  • Location: North Berwick, ME
  • Conference: AA South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount View High School at Robert W Traip Academy

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
  • Location: Kittery, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.