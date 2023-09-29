Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in York County, Maine this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kennebunk High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wells High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Portland High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount View High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Kittery, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.