Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Somerset County, Maine this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Skowhegan Area High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oakland, ME
- Conference: A North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hermon High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.