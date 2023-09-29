Friday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (100-59) and the Boston Red Sox (76-83) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 29) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Orioles.

The probable starters are John Means (1-1) for the Orioles and Nick Pivetta (9-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 38-45 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (761 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule