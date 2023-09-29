Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Knox County, Maine this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Camden Hills Regional High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.