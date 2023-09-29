Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, 162 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .242 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 114), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .270 AVG .212 .327 OBP .262 .427 SLG .369 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 62/12 K/BB 68/10 6 SB 2

