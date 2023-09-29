Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (32-8) hit the road to match up with DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, September 29. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

New York's previous game ended in a win over Connecticut 84-77 at home. Ionescu (21 PTS, 5 AST, 41.7 FG%) and Betnijah Laney (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) led the way for the Liberty. Tiffany Hayes (30 PTS, 2 STL, 63.2 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Bonner (19 PTS, 7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) were the top performers for the Sun.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-175 to win)

Liberty (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+145 to win)

Sun (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Sun Season Stats

On offense, the Sun are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (82.7 points per game). On defense, they are best (79.0 points allowed per game).

With 33.6 rebounds per game and 33.9 rebounds conceded, Connecticut is eighth and fourth in the league, respectively.

The Sun are third-best in the WNBA in assists (20.7 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Connecticut is third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.4 per game). And it is best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

The Sun make 7.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.0% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

Connecticut is the second-best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun average 85.1 points per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (80.3). Defensively they allow 80.0 per game, 2.0 more than on the road (78.0).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging more rebounds at home (34.7 per game) than on the road (32.6). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than away (34.9).

At home the Sun are picking up 21.7 assists per game, 2.1 more than on the road (19.6).

At home, Connecticut commits 12.5 turnovers per game, 0.1 more than away (12.4). It forces 14.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (14.8).

This season the Sun are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (34.8%).

At home Connecticut gives up 6.6 treys per game, 0.2 fewer than away (6.8). It concedes 33.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 2.7% higher than on the road (30.8%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won five (38.5%) of those contests.

The Liberty are 3-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Connecticut is 24-19-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut's ATS record as a 4.5-point underdog or more is 5-5.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Sun.

