Big 12 opponents match up when the BYU Cougars (3-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) square off on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU ranks 62nd in scoring offense (30 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Cincinnati is generating 30.8 points per game (57th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FBS defensively (21.3 points surrendered per game).

BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

BYU Cincinnati 324.5 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (18th) 326.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (53rd) 61 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (15th) 263.5 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.3 (39th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has 1,017 pass yards for BYU, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 56 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game), scoring two times.

Aidan Robbins has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 29 yards (7.3 per game).

Isaac Rex has hauled in 17 catches for 260 yards (65 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Chase Roberts has caught 18 passes for 227 yards (56.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter has a total of 200 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 970 yards (242.5 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 186 yards (46.5 ypg) on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 57 times for 328 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has collected 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 340 (85 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 13 passes and compiled 198 receiving yards (49.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' 13 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 187 yards (46.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

