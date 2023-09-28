Boston Red Sox (76-82) will square off against the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, September 28 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Red Sox are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-125). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.42 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 54, or 68.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 45-17 (72.6%).

Baltimore has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 26 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Bobby Dalbec 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+275) Connor Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+310)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

