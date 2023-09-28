How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 181 home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 761.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.354 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Sale will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Zach Eflin
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|9/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|John Means
|9/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Kyle Gibson
|10/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
