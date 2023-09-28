Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 181 home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 761.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.354 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Sale will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

