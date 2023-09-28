Thursday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) taking on the Boston Red Sox (76-82) at 6:35 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (12-5) against the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 26-24 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (761 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule