At +8000 as of September 28, the New England Patriots aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Patriots are 18th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Patriots have had the 15th-smallest change this season, falling from +6600 at the start to +8000.

With odds of +8000, the Patriots have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New England Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Patriots game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 270.3 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (342.7 yards per game).

The Patriots are compiling 17.3 points per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank ninth defensively with 19.7 points allowed per game.

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has five TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 64.8% for 748 yards (249.3 per game).

Also, Jones has run for 53 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one TD.

Stevenson also has 10 catches for 77 yards and zero scores.

Kendrick Bourne has 14 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Hunter Henry has 13 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games for the Patriots, Matthew Judon has delivered 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

