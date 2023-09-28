Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New England Patriots right now have the 18th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Patriots are 18th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 15th-smallest change.
- The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One of the Patriots' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 270.3 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (342.7 yards per game).
- The Patriots are totaling 17.3 points per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank ninth on defense with 19.7 points allowed per game.
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 748 yards (249.3 per game), completing 64.8%, with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- Jones also has run for 53 yards and zero scores.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Also, Stevenson has 10 catches for 77 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game, Kendrick Bourne has scored two times, catching 14 balls for 139 yards (46.3 per game).
- Hunter Henry has 13 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Matthew Judon has been doing his part on defense, delivering 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Patriots.
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+900
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
