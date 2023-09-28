Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .274.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 69.2% of his games this year (99 of 143), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (31.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this year (63 of 143), with two or more RBI 24 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 67 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 69 .293 AVG .253 .347 OBP .340 .469 SLG .440 27 XBH 26 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 49/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings