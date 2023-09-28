The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.067 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .241.

In 54.9% of his games this season (62 of 113), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.0% of his games this year (26 of 113), with more than one RBI nine times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.9% of his games this season (44 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .270 AVG .210 .327 OBP .261 .427 SLG .369 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 62/12 K/BB 67/10 6 SB 1

