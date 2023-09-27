Player prop bet options for Rafael Devers and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Devers Stats

Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .270/.349/.504 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 150 hits with 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.345/.457 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (9-7) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Glasnow has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 22 5.1 3 4 4 7 4 at Orioles Sep. 16 4.0 8 6 6 4 2 at Twins Sep. 11 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 6.0 3 1 1 14 1 at Guardians Sep. 1 7.0 7 3 3 6 0

