When the Boston Red Sox (76-81) go head to head against the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:10 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Bookmakers list the Rays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (9-7, 3.76 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-10, 4.11 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 126 times this season and won 83, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Rays have a 77-33 record (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 26 of 49 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Bobby Dalbec 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Justin Turner 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Trevor Story 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

