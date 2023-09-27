Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The last 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 49 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 26-23 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 155 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-41 37-40 29-30 47-50 53-62 23-18

