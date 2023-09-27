Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (153) this season.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 62.4% of his 149 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (15.4%).
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year (70 of 149), with two or more runs 19 times (12.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.276
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.472
|SLG
|.538
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|51
|51/30
|K/BB
|72/30
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (9-7) to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
