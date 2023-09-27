The New England Patriots right now have the 18th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Matthew Judon registered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

